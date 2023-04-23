Peace out: Woman charged with OUI after allegedly driving on wrong side of NH highway

A New Hampshire woman was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly driving on the wrong side of the highway while intoxicated.

Kayiba Christelle, 22, of Manchester, is charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon (motor vehicle), disobeying a police officer, reckless operation, and operating under the influence.

New Hampshire State Police say they received numerous calls around 2 a.m. for a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lane of I-93 in Hooksett, heading towards Bow.

Responding troopers spotted the car in Bow and used a tire deflation device to slow the car down, according to authorities. The car was eventually stopped by Concord Police near the 36.2 mile marker.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Christelle was released on bail but will appear at the Merrimack Superior Court on May 18.

This is a developing story. Stay with Boston 25 News as more information is released.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW