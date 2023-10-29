"Peaceful" initiatives with unacceptable propositions disappeared from information space – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Dmytro Kuleba , Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, remarked that numerous "peaceful" initiatives, which suggested Ukraine make unacceptable concessions to Russia, have disappeared from the information space.

Source: Kuleba on Instagram

Details: Kuleba noted that 15 states participated in the meeting dedicated to the Peace Formula in Copenhagen in June, 42 – in August in Jeddah, and now as many as 66 countries and international organisations gathered at the meeting in Malta.

Quote: "Pay attention to the fact that during the last six months numerous ‘peaceful’ initiatives which suggested Ukraine give up its territories, or exchange something, or other inappropriate things, have disappeared from the information space.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

At the moment, the fair and honest Ukrainian Peace Formula, which follows the principles of the UN Statute and key resolutions of the General Assembly to a T, is in the centre of discussion.

More details: Kuleba also remarked that the meeting in Malta ruined two myths at the right moment: the first is the myth about the shift of attention from Ukraine to the Middle East and the second is the myth about Ukraine losing the support of the Global South.

"There is space for everybody in the Formula. But no space for fake pacifism. This is a pragmatic document which implements the principles of the UN Statute to life. Ukraine continues to actively work towards its implementation and preparation for the Global Peace Summit in which the leaders will make agreements and start implementing them," Kuleba added.

Background: The third meeting dedicated to the Ukrainian Peace Formula in Malta on 28-29 October focused on the issues of nuclear, food and power security, as well as on the liberation of the prisoners of war and deported persons and restoring the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Over 65 countries have participated in the meeting in Malta, which is way more than in the previous meeting in Saudi Arabia. The list of participants has not been disclosed, but it was revealed that Armenia participated for the first time.

Zelenskyy said the statement issued by the co-chairs of the meeting to discuss Ukraine’s Peace Formula in Malta was "good news" and an offering of a foundation for unity.

Support UP or become our patron!