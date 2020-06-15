'Peaceful protests got hijacked': Some criminals used George Floyd protests as cover for looting, police say

Steve Mylett, the police chief in Bellevue, Washington, couldn’t believe what he was seeing, even after intelligence officers warned of social media posts calling for an attack.

On the afternoon of Sunday, May 31, a handful of demonstrators carrying signs gathered at a major intersection in the Seattle suburb. The crowd quickly grew to 40. Then, after two men got on cell phones, 300 more showed up, then 1,000 — white, Black and brown.

“It was a tsunami of people, and they just started running,” Mylett said. “I didn’t hear George Floyd’s name once. I didn’t hear, ‘Police reform!’ They just scattered throughout the city. … They used tactics we’ve never seen before.”

Mylett said faux protesters, many dressed in black with hoodies, gloves and COVID masks, ransacked shops and caused millions of dollars in losses. Some ran from one business to the next, trailed by vehicles that stopped outside high-end stores, loaded up, and moved on.

“It’s so unfortunate that peaceful protests got hijacked by criminal networks using them for cover," Mylett said. "How do you ignore that this tactic was being used from coast to coast, north to south?”

Some of the pillaging that occurred during George Floyd protests on the weekend after Memorial Day appeared to have stemmed from otherwise peaceful marches — even as other demonstrators tried to maintain order.

But police, witnesses and videos reveal a different phenomenon from California to New York: Crowds that came together and evaporated with the unseen coordination of a flash mob, using the protests as a cover to loot high-end shops.

“It was a game of whack-a-mole," said Jennifer Tejada, police chief in Emeryville, California, an Oakland suburb. "They have scouts. They have caravans of cars… We had upwards of 1,000 people doing that.”

Luxury stores ransacked, some miles from demonstrations

Tejada and others said the break-ins typically targeted swanky stores. In Los Angeles, looters headed to Gucci, Prada and other designer stores along Rodeo Drive.

At San Francisco’s Union Square, the sidewalk was littered with bras from Victoria’s Secret and cushioned jewelry boxes from Swarovski.

In New York City’s SoHo district, home fashion designer Christiane Lemieux told a TV news crew she watched masked looters pour out of five cars that had no front license plates. One shop reportedly was stripped bare, with losses estimated at over $1 million.

In Santa Monica, burglars shoved aside a female demonstrator who tried to block them from smashing a store window. At a nearby shop, a man rushed outside with his prize — a surfboard — and rode off on a motorcycle.

Police typically weren't around or didn't interrupt the invaders. Blocks or miles away, officers in riot gear monitored demonstrators, sometimes scrapping with them.

It remains unclear how many shopping districts and malls were plundered by similar onslaughts nationwide, or to what extent organized criminal operations overlapped with peaceful demonstrations. Authorities are still trying to learn whether the raids simply reflect the power of smartphones or something more calculated.

In Bellevue, Mylett said he’s using video evidence to track down suspects.

"It's an organized network," he said, though he acknowledged he can't prove that yet. “We’re working closely with the FBI and our state partners to identify the hierarchy.”

What spurred the looting?

Over more than two weeks of demonstrations by untold thousands of people, a small fraction broke into stores — just as only a small percentage of the nation’s more than 800,000 sworn officers wear a badge of brutality.

But the scenes, replayed ad nauseam on cable news, sank in.

In Minneapolis, people calmly rolled shopping carts full of merchandise out the door of a Target store. In Tampa, TV news footage showed masked people, some carrying protest signs, pillaging a CVS as a reporter discussed how theft and violence "create chaos instead of change.”