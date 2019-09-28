After peaceful protests, Hong Kong police fire water cannon

Police fired water cannon and pepper spray at protesters in Hong Kong on Saturday night (September 28), as demonstrators threw rocks and blocked a key road next to a rally near the local headquarters of China's People's Liberation Army.

Protesters also shone lasers at a helicopter overhead, as the demonstrations, which started out peaceful early saturday, then turned violent.

Saturday marked five years since the student-led Umbrella protests which gripped Hong Kong for 70 days.

To mark the anniversary, thousands of Hong Kongers gathered peacefully in Tamar park early saturday -- in front of the central government offices and the Legislative Council.

This protester say she believes the anti extradition movement has led to the people of Hong Kong uniting.

"Five years after the Umbrella movement, I think the strongest feeling is that this (anti-extradition) movement has caused the Hong Kong people, who had previously been dormant, to unite once again."

A series of protests are planned ahead of the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic on Tuesday (October 1).