Peaceful walk held in DC for murdered 6-year-old

More than 100 people walked through Washington, D.C., to protest gun violence following the July 16 killing of a rising first-grader.

The group "We Are Mothers" organized the walk in response to the death of Nyiah Courtney, 6, who was shot and killed after riding her scooter. Five adults were injured in the shooting.

"It’s very heartbreaking — no mother deserves to bury their child at a young age like that," one of the marchers said.

We Are Mother’s 1.5 mile Peace Walk to the spot of six-year-old Nyiah Courtney‘s recent homicide in SE DC. @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/yEhXC5BqJP — Jay Korff (@Jay7News) July 23, 2021

"Gun violence in the city — it's just gotten out of control," another marcher said, according to 7NewsDC. "All of these young folks feel the same way, so they need older folks like me to show, 'Hey, we're listening, and we're here to help you.'"

There is a $60,000 reward for any information that will lead to an arrest in the crime, and a vehicle believed to be connected to the crime was recovered, police said.

More officers will patrol on bikes and scooters to increase police presence on the street, said Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee.

The D.C. City Council voted to decrease police funding by $15 million following calls from Black Lives Matter and politicians to defund the police in 2020.

