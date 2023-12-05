Peacehaven: PC faces criminal charge over fatal crash

A police officer has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a man was struck by a police car and died.

Arthur Hölscher-Ermert, 27, was hit by a Sussex Police car on the A259 in Peacehaven on 30 April 2022.

The PC, who has not been named, has been charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 9 January 2024.

The IOPC said it began its investigation on 1 May 2022, after it received a mandatory referral from Sussex Police.

The investigation was completed in April and a file was presented to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which has now authorised the charge.

The IOPC said the CPS had decided not to charge a second officer who was under criminal investigation for the offence of perverting the course of justice.

An IOPC spokesman said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Hölscher-Ermert's family and everyone affected by this tragic incident."

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Follow BBC South East on , on , and on . Send your story ideas to .

Follow BBC South East on , on , and on . Send your story ideas to .