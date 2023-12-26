A new Peach Cobbler Factory restaurant plans to open in the Midlands. Here’s where

There’s a new spot headed to Lexington that will satisfy the sweet tooth.

The Peach Cobbler Factory, which has locations across a number of states, is prepping a restaurant at 5570 Sunset Blvd. suite A2 in Lexington. That’s in a shopping strip that also includes a Buffalo Wild Wings, a GameStop, a Miyabi Jr. and other businesses. There also are Walmart and Chick-fil-A locations nearby.

Construction work for the Lexington Peach Cobbler Factory was ongoing recently, and a sign in the window indicates the business is hiring. In a response to comments on a recent post on its Facebook page, the Lexington Peach Cobbler Factory indicated it hopes to open in January.

There are Peach Cobbler Factory locations across the U.S., including in states such as Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Texas, Tennessee. Other South Carolina locations include Cheraw, Indian Land, James Island, Myrtle Beach and Spartanburg.

The Peach Cobbler Factory menu includes, naturally, peach cobbler, but also a host of other cobbler flavors, including strawberry peach, mango peach, honey apple, cherry, sweet potato pecan and more.

The restaurant also carries cookies, milkshakes, brownies and a variety of banana puddings. Specialty banana pudding flavors include, among others, pumpkin spice, New York cheesecake, red velvet, and cherry swirl.