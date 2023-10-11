Peach County deputy fatally shoots Warner Robins man following traffic stop, chase

A Peach County Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a Warner Robins man as he chased the man through a wooded area in Fort Valley Tuesday afternoon.

The deputy, whose identity has not been released, killed Caleb Hooten, 22, at about 2:40 p.m. after Hooten fled from a traffic stop, according to the GBI. The Peach County Sheriff’s Office has asked the GBI to investigate the shooting, which is routine in these kinds of incidents.

Hooten did not stop when a deputy tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, a GBI statement read, and led deputies on a brief chase before he got out of his sedan at the Marvin Garden Apartments near Railroad Street and South Camellia Boulevard in Fort Valley.

Hooten ran into the woods behind the complex and reportedly pulled a gun, according to the GBI. The deputy then shot him and Hooten died at a local hospital later that afternoon.

Once the GBI completes its investigation, the agency will turn it over to district attorney Anita Howard’s office for review.

This is a developing story. The Telegraph will add details as more become available.