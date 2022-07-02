Peach County man found dead Saturday, fourth Warner Robins homicide in past week

A 33-year-old Peach County man was found dead in a home south of Watson Boulevard off of Pleasant Hill Road Saturday, the fourth homicide in Warner Robins in the past week.

Joseph Webb had been reported missing Friday to the Peach County Sheriff’s Office. He was found in a home in the 100 block of Pleasant Hill Court. The Warner Robins Police Department considers Webb’s death “suspicious” and is investigating it as a homicide.

The homicide is the fourth in a matter of days in Warner Robins and the 11th the Telegraph has reported in Houston County, which matches the county’s 2021 total. Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick held a press conference earlier this week, asking for community action and promising more police presence.

Houston County District Attorney William Kendall noted connections between the three earlier homicides and gang activity in a press conference Friday.

Anyone with information on the killing can contact Det. Chad Pierce or Det. Scott Nix at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.