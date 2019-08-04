Is Peach Property Group (VTX:PEAN) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Peach Property Group AG (VTX:PEAN) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Peach Property Group's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 Peach Property Group had CHF462.9m of debt, an increase on CHF308.7m, over one year. However, it does have CHF53.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about CHF409.4m.

How Strong Is Peach Property Group's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Peach Property Group had liabilities of CHF63.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of CHF456.3m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CHF53.5m as well as receivables valued at CHF5.28m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CHF460.6m.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the CHF178.3m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Peach Property Group would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Peach Property Group shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (25.1), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 1.9 times the interest expense. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. The good news is that Peach Property Group grew its EBIT a smooth 51% over the last twelve months. Like the milk of human kindness that sort of growth increases resilience, making the company more capable of managing debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Peach Property Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.