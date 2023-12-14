Peachtree City police working to return trash bag to whoever lost it

There’s an old adage that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, but in Peachtree City, police say it’s actually true.

According to the Peachtree City Police Department, a large black trash bag was found on the highway, but rather than filled with refuse and unmentionables, it was filled with “items that don’t appear to be trash.”

The bag was found on Highway 74 near Wisdom Road. Now, officers are trying to help return the items to their owners, but need the public’s help to do so.

In an online post, the department said they’re holding the bag at the police department and “are happy to return it” to anyone who says they’ve lost a bag of items and is able to identify what’s inside the bag.

Additionally, officers said the request for aid is “not a joke or ploy to catch a criminal.”

Anyone with information or questions about the bag and what it contains is asked to email Lt. J. McDowell with Peachtree City police.

