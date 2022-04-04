Peacock captured after running loose in Mt. Lebanon
Emergency dispatchers received an unexpected call Monday regarding a peacock in Mt. Lebanon.
The Mt. Lebanon Police Department called it “just another typical Monday” after a peacock was reported running loose in the neighborhood.
The police department said that after a brief chase, the bird was captured safely.
They said they now need to figure out where it came from.
Posted by Mt. Lebanon Police Department on Monday, April 4, 2022
