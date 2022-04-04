Peacock captured after running loose in Mt. Lebanon

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

Emergency dispatchers received an unexpected call Monday regarding a peacock in Mt. Lebanon.

The Mt. Lebanon Police Department called it “just another typical Monday” after a peacock was reported running loose in the neighborhood.

The police department said that after a brief chase, the bird was captured safely.

They said they now need to figure out where it came from.

Just another typical Monday with a Peacock running loose in Lebo…. After a brief chase the bird was captured safely. Now to figure out where it came from…

Posted by Mt. Lebanon Police Department on Monday, April 4, 2022

