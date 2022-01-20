Peacock adds live local news channels to its streaming lineup

NBCUniversal's Peacock isn't going to let the live news from rivals like CBS go unanswered. The streaming service has added free, around-the-clock local news from NBC stations for all users. The broadcasts are initially available from stations in Boston (including the New England Cable Network), Chicago, Miami and Philadelphia. New York City and Los Angeles channels will be available in the "months ahead."

The platform already has live and on-demand news from NBC's self-branded services as well as Sky and Telemundo. You can also watch live entertainment TV from 11 local NBC stations, including those from cities in the news rollout.

The decision may have been an easy one to make. Airing existing news channels won't cost much more, and could help Peacock serve cord-cutters who may still want local events in between The Office marathons. There's also increasing competition. Live news is quickly becoming a selling point, including through Amazon's free app on Fire TV devices. The NBC stations could reduce the temptation to switch to other channels and services.