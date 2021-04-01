Peak of French COVID-19 wave could be within ten days: Veran

FILE PHOTO: Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at Melun-Senart hospital, near Paris
PARIS (Reuters) - France could hit the peak of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in seven to 10 days with the new restrictive measures announced on Wednesday by French President Emmanuel Macron, Health Minister Olivier Veran told France Inter radio.

Macron ordered France into its third national lockdown and said schools would close for three weeks as he sought to push back the third wave of COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

"We could reach a peak of the epidemic in seven to 10 days if all goes according to plan", Veran said.

"Then we need two extra weeks to reach a peak in intensive care units (ICUs) that could occur at the end of April."

Daily new COVID-19 infections in France have doubled since February to average nearly 40,000. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care breached 5,000 this week, exceeding the peak hit during the six-week second lockdown enforced late last year.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and David Goodman)

  • Macron orders COVID-19 lockdown across all of France, closes schools

    President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered France into its third national lockdown and said schools would close for three weeks as he sought to push back a third wave of COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals. With the death toll nearing 100,000, intensive care units in the hardest-hit regions at breaking point and a slower-than-planned vaccine rollout, Macron was forced to abandon his goal of keeping the country open to protect the economy. Departing from his pledge to safeguard education from the pandemic, Macron said schools will close for three weeks after this weekend.

  • France to close schools, ban domestic travel as virus surges

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday announced a three-week nationwide school closure and a month-long domestic travel ban, as the rapid spread of the virus ramped up pressure on hospitals. In a televised address to the nation, Macron said new efforts are needed as “the epidemic is accelerating.” School closures in particular had been seen as a very last resort.

