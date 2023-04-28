Peak District bird of prey scheme ends as wildlife crime continues

Officials said criminals had hampered efforts to restore Peak District bird populations

A project set up to protect birds of prey in the Peak District is being wound up.

The Peak District Bird of Prey Initiative was established in 2011 to restore bird populations to 1990s levels and protect raptor species from being shot, poisoned and trapped.

However officials said incidents of wildlife crime and persecution had continued.

Derbyshire Police has been contacted for comment.

The initiative had hoped to restore the breeding populations of iconic species such as the peregrine, goshawk and merlin.

It did succeed in restoring sightings of hen harriers, red kites and ospreys by working with landowners, gamekeepers, the police and conservation experts, but is now being drawn to a close.

The Peak District National Park Authority said many of the key species have not increased at the rates initially hoped for, with some seeing no improvement at all.

'Stuttering progress'

It said those involved in the annual surveying of raptors in an area - largely comprising the National Park's Dark Peak uplands - have recently stated they no longer felt they could continue supporting the group.

Phil Mulligan, chief executive of the Peak District National Park Authority said: "It is with regret that we are closing the initiative after more than a decade of endeavours to safeguard our charismatic birds of prey that have a rightful place here in the National Park.

"Featuring at the very top of local ecosystems, these species like the hen harrier, peregrine and goshawk should be a flagship for landscapes and habitats at the heart of nature's recovery.

"The fact that the work of the initiative has failed to reflect those target populations of some 30 years ago remains a cause for real concern and it is without question that illegal persecution targeted towards some of these species is one factor behind this stuttering progress."

He thanked those who had participated in the scheme over the years and said the authority will continue working on priority actions to protect birds of prey in the Peak District.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.