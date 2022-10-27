Peak fossil fuel use just came into sight

10
Tim McDonnell
·4 min read

It’s rarely been a better time to be in the oil and gas business. On Oct. 27, Shell reported third-quarter earnings of $9.45 billion, twice as much as from the same period last year, buoyed by sky-high oil and gas prices. Earnings were also sweet for French major Total, and are expected to be close to a record for Exxon and Chevron when they report on Oct. 28.

Still, these halcyon days are rapidly coming to an end.

Read more

For the first time, in a major Oct. 27 report, the International Energy Agency said it sees demand for all fossil fuels—coal, oil, and natural gas—peaking within the next decade or so, even without any additional government policies.

Natural gas use will peak faster than expected

That finding was not unexpected for coal, which the IEA thinks will peak within the next few years, or for oil, expected to peak in the mid-2030s. But it is an unprecedentedly pessimistic outlook for natural gas, which had looked like a long-lived cash cow for energy companies—not only now, as Russia drives up prices by choking off its exports, but well into the future, as countries use it to replace coal in their electricity supply.

There are two new wrinkles, the IEA report concludes, that are likely to slow the growth of demand for gas up to 2030, where it will max out and stay flat until 2050. The first is the Inflation Reduction Act in the US, which is expected to seriously curb the appetite for gas by dramatically lowering the price of renewable energy.

The second, even more important factor is the war in Ukraine. By effectively cutting Russia out of the global gas market, the war has made new investments in gas infrastructure appear more risky and uneconomic than ever, especially for developing countries.

“The crisis provides a short-term boost to demand for oil and coal as consumers scramble for alternatives to high priced gas,” the report says. “But the lasting gains from the crisis accrue to low-emissions sources, mainly renewables.”

The IEA report gives a boost to renewables ahead of COP27

The IEA’s brighter outlook for renewables comes just over a week before the opening of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt. The future of fossil fuels will be a prominent issue during the summit, especially in the context of a global energy crisis, due to which most countries are unwilling to take any potential energy source off the table. Even Egypt, the host country, has been working to step up its gas production in response to the war.

But the IEA report gives powerful ammunition to climate advocates who see the war as a reason to accelerate, not curb, the switch to clean energy.

“We don’t expect any new commitments on decarbonization this year, as energy ministers are preoccupied with how to get the next few months,” said Maria Pastukhova, a senior energy policy advisor in Berlin for the think tank E3G. “But the war in Ukraine has exposed the vulnerabilities of the fossil energy system, and severely undermined the role of gas in how countries think about the energy transition.”

The report also serves to step up pressure on rich countries to help pay for that transition—especially European countries, whose ravenous appetite for gas to replace lost Russian imports has created price spikes and shortages in lower-income, gas-importing countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“The global south is tired of hearing commitments without any new action on the ground,” she said.

Emissions are still on the wrong track

Peaking fossil fuel consumption is clearly good news for lowering carbon emissions, but it’s still not happening fast enough to keep global warming within the goal enshrined by the Paris Agreement. In order to stay within 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, annual global emissions need to fall by about 38% between now and 2030, the report says. Instead, even with a slower rate of gas demand growth, they are on track to fall only about 1% by then.

That conclusion was echoed in a new report from the UN, which concludes that countries’ current climate plans put the planet on track for 2.8 degrees of warming by 2100. Staying within 1.5 degrees will require far more public and private investment in clean energy, a much faster global switch to electric vehicles, and other changes that are only beginning to gather steam. At COP27, governments and companies will have another chance to go on the record about how they plan to step up the pace.

More from Quartz

Sign up for Quartz's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Global crises can speed up move to clean energy

    Spiraling energy costs caused by various economic factors and the Ukraine war could be a turning point toward cleaner energy, the International Energy Agency said in a report Thursday. It found the global demand for fossil fuels, including coal, oil, and natural gas, is set to peak or plateau in the next few decades. The report looked at scenarios based on current policies and said that coal use will fall back within the next few years, natural gas demand will reach a plateau by the end of the decade and rising sales of electric vehicles mean that the need for oil will level off in the mid-2030s before ebbing slightly by mid-century.

  • Japan to unveil $200 billion spending package to ease inflation pain - sources

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will unveil on Friday a fresh spending package of more than $200 billion that includes steps to curb electricity bills, sources told Reuters, which could tame inflation next year and help the central bank justify keeping ultra-low interest rates. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration has pledged to compile a spending package this month to cushion the economic blow from rising fuel and food prices, which would follow big measures deployed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Facing calls for big spending from within his ruling party, Kishida is expected to announce a package that includes spending of more than 29 trillion yen ($200 billion), three ruling party and government officials told Reuters by Thursday.

  • What Recession? This Beaten-Down Dividend Stock Looks Stronger Than Ever

    Shares of apartment giant Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) have plunged more than 30% this year. Because of that, the beaten-down dividend stock is starting to look really attractive for those seeking passive income. Equity Residential is having an exceptional year.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Soar by 40.3% to 62.1%, According to Wall Street

    Has the market's dramatic collapse in 2022 made you uncomfortable about buying stocks right now? The Nasdaq Composite index, which is loaded with growth and tech stocks, has lost 31% of its value this year. Unfavorable macroeconomic factors might put some speed bumps in front of these three stocks, but their underlying businesses have what they need to keep growing.

  • GDP report shows rebound in economic growth during late summer, early fall

    The new numbers from the Commerce Department showed an increase in gross domestic product, but analysts warn the threat of a recession is not completely gone.

  • Toyota Motors joins General Motors as classic frontrunners

    If the 2020 election results had been different, California’s clean-air authority surely would have disappeared and neither GM nor Toyota would have changed its stance.

  • Natural Gas Took a Dive. A Warmer Winter Could Keep Prices Down.

    The U.S. market shifted from worries about tight supplies to lower demand for heating fuel on the back of a warmer winter.

  • Psst! These Early Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Are Too Good to Miss

    Here's all the information you need to know about Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 deals.

  • House Homeland Republicans demand answers from CBP, ICE on alleged migrant processing failures

    Rep. John Katko is questioning CBP and ICE over its alleged issues with processing migrants into the interior after new data shows thousands of cases were thrown out.

  • They made good money but left L.A. because it didn't go far enough. Are they gone for good?

    While people continue to move from places like Los Angeles because of the high cost of living, experts say others will replace them due to all that California offers.

  • Pentagon: Despite Russia's war, China still top threat to US

    China remains the greatest security challenge for the United States despite Russia's war in Ukraine, and the threat from Beijing will determine how the U.S. military is equipped and shaped for the future, according to a new Pentagon defense strategy. While the document released Thursday says that conflict with China "is neither inevitable nor desirable,” it describes an effort to prevent Beijing's “dominance of key regions” — a clear reference to its aggressive military buildup in the South China Sea and increased pressure on the self-governing island of Taiwan. It warns that China is working to undermine American alliances in the Indo-Pacific and use its growing military to coerce and threaten neighbors.

  • 'American dream' at stake in Harvard race-based admissions case at Supreme Court, say Asian American lawmakers

    Asian American leaders in Congress say a lot is at stake in the Harvard race-based admissions case that is set for oral arguments at the Supreme Court next week.

  • CDC recommends adding COVID vaccines to routine childhood immunizations — here's what that means

    COVID-19 vaccines may be added to childhood immunizations next year. But some are confused about what that means. An expert explains.

  • Battle of the Alps? Water woes loom amid climate change

    A battle is brewing around Europe's rooftop over the planet's most precious resource. The crystal-clear waters issuing from the Alps could become increasingly contested as the effects of climate change and glacier melt become more apparent. Italy wants them for crop irrigation in the spring and summer.

  • Musk wants Twitter to be 'most respected advertising platform'

    Musk, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and investors in the deal had previously suggested moving away from advertising and seeking revenue from subscriptions and other means. Advertisers have also told Reuters they were apprehensive of the takeover.

  • Canada's Teck Resources swings to Q3 loss on high diesel, low copper prices

    Teck's operating costs rose by 14% from a year earlier, with about half of the increase related to diesel and transportation costs, the company said. Teck's gross profit for its copper business unit fell 50% due to a drop in average realized copper prices and sales volumes. Benchmark copper prices have lost 30% since touching a record peak in March, weighed down by demand concerns on a looming recession amid top metals consumer China sticking with its zero-COVID policy.

  • Fetterman Concedes a ‘Bad Day’ at Debate but Says Oz Did Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Democrat John Fetterman said that his rocky showing at Tuesday night’s Pennsylvania Senate debate “wasn’t exactly easy” but insisted Wednesday that he got the best of his Republican rival, Mehmet Oz, despite his stumbles.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit Hit“I knew

  • Diesel shortage

    Diesel shortage in Arizona

  • Ukraine’s foreign ministry initiates case against Russian ombudswoman for illegally adopting a Ukrainian child

    Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said on Oct. 27 it was filing a case against Russian human rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, whom it said had illegally adopted a Ukrainian child abducted from the occupied city of Mariupol by the Russian army.

  • Valley trucking companies feeling impact of high diesel prices

    In the US, the demand for diesel is surging, supplies are low and local trucking companies say they're taking a huge hit from the high prices.