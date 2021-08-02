With peak hurricane season fast approaching, NHC tracks new disturbance in far east

Just ahead of peak hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center is tracking a new disturbance in the far eastern Atlantic.

As of the 2 p.m. update, the surface trough of low pressure had a slight chance of future development — 10% in the next 48 hours and 20% in the next five days.

The hurricane center said it could strengthen slightly over the next few days, but it’s on track to head over cooler waters on Thursday, which could weaken or destroy it.

The disturbance appeared after weeks of welcome quiet in the Atlantic and right ahead of the most active part of the Atlantic hurricane season, mid-August to mid-October.

NOAA is set to update its prediction for how active the season is on Aug. 4. A few months ago, NOAA predicted another above-average season, with 13 to 20 named storms.

The next storm name is Fred.