Peak of the Leonid meteor shower on Nov. 17-18
Make sure you bundle up for a cool night under the stars for the peak of the Leonid meteor shower on Nov. 17-18. Here's how you can catch some meteors under the stars.
Make sure you bundle up for a cool night under the stars for the peak of the Leonid meteor shower on Nov. 17-18. Here's how you can catch some meteors under the stars.
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum got married on November 11. Hilton wore a custom Oscar de la Renta dress with sheer lace and a high neckline.
A Chinese professor visiting Los Angeles early this month fought off an attacker using martial arts in an incident that has gone viral across Chinese media. Martial arts hero: Zhou Pigai, a professor at Xiangtan University in Hunan, China, fought off an armed robbery attempt on Nov. 1, according to state-run news outlet China Daily. Pigai came to Los Angeles on Oct. 31 to attend an academic visiting program at the University of Southern California.
"My husband and I were so close to a divorce... Until I saw this."
Jon Gruden has taken a page from the playbook of longtime Raiders owner Al Davis. The former Raiders coach has sued the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell in Nevada state court. “Through a malicious and orchestrated campaign, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell sought to destroy the career and reputation of Jon Gruden, the former [more]
Social media is in a frenzy over the dress Kendall Jenner chose to wear to her friend's wedding.
Scottie Pippen: "I didn't realize how much Hakeem (Olajuwon) had diminished in the game. I didn’t realize Charles (Barkley) wasn’t as dedicated as I thought he would be."
Kesha ditched her clothes on Thursday as she communed with nature while on vacation in Hawaii
The TikToker is raising eyebrows after sharing the big "culture shock" she faced after relocating to America.
The reality star welcomed her third child earlier this week.
For a hack that seems relatively simple, this little eyeliner trick has gone viral.View Entire Post ›
Thomas Fischer, 54, and Glen de Vries, 49, were identified by police as those killed on Nov. 11 in an small airplane crash in Hampton Township.
Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi's training is either misguided, innovative or impressive; we're just not sure which
Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader will face off once again in the Disney Plus series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” — at least, that is the strong implication in a sneak peak of the Lucasfilm production released on the streamer on Nov. 12. While the preview did not include any footage from the series, concept art appears to […]
Find out how many millions he's earning now.
A new trade suggestion has the Philadelphia 76ers moving Ben Simmons to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
"The gym is supposed to be a judgement-free space."
Richard Williams’ days of making a star may not be over. The ambitious father who turned his two daughters Venus and Serena Williams into tennis […]
Fox NewsFox News anchor Harris Faulkner had her conspiratorial bubble surprisingly burst on Thursday by Ari Fleischer of all people, who unequivocally told her that President Joe Biden does actually control the White House.After spending an inordinate amount of her Thursday morning interview with the former Bush flack discussing the right-wing outrage du jour—that Vice President Kamala Harris supposedly used a French accent—Faulkner, who has long been touted by Fox News as one of its “straight n
Think back to where you were on April 29, 2011. Do you remember the day? It was Kate Middleton and Prince William’s wedding. But the royal couple’s nuptials coincided with another major moment in their relationship, and in their roles as prominent members of the royal family. The same day they exchanged their wedding vows […]
The USMNT will face Mexico in a pivotal qualifier for the 2022 World Cup at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Friday.