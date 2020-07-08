Peak Rock Capital Continues To Expand With Addition Of Nicholas Basso As Managing Director Of Credit

AUSTIN, Texas, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Rock Capital LLC ("Peak Rock"), a leading middle–market private investment firm, today announced that Nicholas Basso has joined as a Managing Director focused on credit investments. Mr. Basso will help to lead Peak Rock's investments across corporate credit and grow the firm's credit franchise. Peak Rock's credit platform focuses on creative debt financings that require speed and certainty of execution.

Mr. Basso joins from Oaktree Capital Management, where he most recently served as a Managing Director in the Strategic Credit Group. He has led more than a billion dollars of investments in private credit, in addition to investing in various types of secondary opportunities. While at Oaktree, he helped to oversee the growth of the Strategic Credit strategy from inception to more than five billion dollars of assets under management.

Mr. Basso said, "I am thrilled to join such a strong team at a compelling time in the credit markets. Peak Rock has built an exceptional platform and culture with a proven ability to invest in situations requiring creative or complex financing solutions, which will prove particularly valuable in this market environment. I look forward to helping further expand the team's capabilities in the existing credit strategy and building on the already impressive business that Peak Rock has created."

Anthony DiSimone, Chief Executive Officer of Peak Rock, said, "The addition of Nick comes at a time when we are seeing a significant increase in the number of attractive credit opportunities. His deep experience across numerous sectors of the credit market will help to further expand our capabilities in the non-control debt space. We are pleased to have Nick join our growing platform and team at this exciting time for our strategy."

Nicholas Basso's Biography:

Mr. Basso is a Managing Director at Peak Rock Capital. He helps to lead the firm's investments across corporate credit, with a focus on creative debt financings that require speed and certainty of execution. He has led more than a billion dollars of investments in highly structured direct loans as well as secondary credit opportunities. Previously, Mr. Basso was a Managing Director at Oaktree Capital Management, where he spent nearly a decade in the Strategic Credit and Distressed Debt groups. He began his career at Citigroup in mergers & acquisitions, where he helped to advise on public & private transactions. Mr. Basso received a bachelor's degree, summa cum laude, in business administration from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University.

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and profit improvement, with expertise in corporate carve–outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first–time institutional capital. Peak Rock's credit platform focuses on providing bespoke financing solutions and making investments in secondary loans for corporate debt and commercial real estate. Peak Rock's principals have deep expertise in complex situations and cross–border transactions, with the ability to provide tailored capital solutions and close transactions quickly where speed and certainty are priorities. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

Media Contact:

Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

212.521.4800

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peak-rock-capital-continues-to-expand-with-addition-of-nicholas-basso-as-managing-director-of-credit-301089705.html

SOURCE Peak Rock Capital