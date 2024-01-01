Peanut, the world's oldest chicken, dies at 21 in Michigan owner's arms

CHELSEA, Mich. – The world's oldest living chicken, who survived abandonment by her mother at birth, has died at the age of 21.

Peanut the Chicken died in her sleep in her owner's arms on Christmas morning.

"I’m truly grieving her loss," Marsi Parker Darwin told FOX Weather. "She was a remarkable little bird and has left a void in our home and our hearts."

Peanut passed very peacefully, and Darwin said she was grateful for that.

Darwin recently posted an online "obituary" for Peanut, a chicken she had cared for and bonded with for 21 and a half years. She shared that she had raised Peanut from an egg and was heartbroken despite the fact that Peanut had lived an exceptionally long life for a chicken.

"I have many years of memories with her and am so glad of that, and the fact that she touched so many people with her survival and spirit through my little book, ‘My Girl Peanut and Me.’"

Born in the spring of 2002, Peanut was a bantam breed of chicken, specifically a Belgian d’Uccle/Nankin mix. She was raised from birth by Darwin, a retired librarian.

To ensure Peanut lived a long and healthy life, Darwin said she provided the hen with plenty of exercise and a nutritious diet. Peanut's yogurt was mixed with crushed vitamin D tablets and was given fresh fruit and vegetables as treats – all of which helped Peanut maintain good health.

Peanut recently gained worldwide recognition for being Guinness World Records' oldest living chicken in the world, at the age of 20. Since then, Darwin has dedicated her life to sharing Peanut's story, through newspaper interviews, television appearances and radio programs and podcasts.

Peanut was a friendly bird who enjoyed being held and sitting on her shoulder. She also always responded when called by her name. Peanut also had a tendency to nibble on Darwin's ear – something she will always remember.

Darwin said she has received messages of comfort from all over, and it’s been gratifying to her, knowing there are so many kind people in the world.

"I’ve heard quite a few mean comments online this past week, as well, so of course, it’s depressing to realize there are also plenty of insensitive jerks," she added. "But as Peanut would do, I choose to dwell on the hope in the world."





