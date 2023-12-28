Peanut, the world's oldest chicken from Michigan, died Christmas morning at 21 years old

Peanut, the world's oldest chicken, died at home in Chelsea on Christmas morning.

Peanut garnered national attention earlier this year on her 20th birthday when Guinness World Records crowned Peanut the world's oldest living chicken.

Marsi Parker Darwin and her husband Bill are farm owners in Michigan's Washtenaw County and said they didn't seem to notice when Peanut began outliving her counterparts.

The average lifespan of a bantam hen is five to 10 years, Michigan Allied Poultry Industries told MLive in October. And the long life could be attributed to the amount of love and attention she received.

“While there have been significant advances in animal health management, Peanut’s story far exceeds that of any other hen that we are aware,” MAPI Executive Director Dr. Nancy Barr told MLive. “Major kudos can be attributed to the family who takes care of her. It is clear that she has received great housing, considerable attention and decreased stress, which has likely contributed to her lifespan."

As a chick, Darwin said she noticed Peanut was born without an egg tooth, a vital part of the beak used to break free of the egg, so she peeled the brown, speckled chick out of the egg herself.

Peanut went on to live the life of a house chicken, eating a healthy diet of blueberry yogurt and snuggling inside her house coop. While she stopped laying eggs when she was around 8 years old, Peanut outlived most of her offspring.

Millie, one of Peanut's oldest chicks, lived until she was 15 years old. Millie died around Halloween and Darwin said her death attributed to Peanut's ailing health.

“I believe chickens grieve just like we do,” Darwin told MLive.

Darwin hopes to continue Peanut's legacy through a book she wrote about the hen's life, "My Girl Peanut and Me - On Live and Life from the World's Oldest Chicken."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Peanut, the word's oldest chicken, died at home in Michigan at 21