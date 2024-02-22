Pearl announces new police chief
The Utah senior standout has put the college basketball world on notice, thanks to the lessons and support of those closest to her.
The South Carolina governor has lost numerous primaries and caucuses to Donald Trump but insists she’ll keep fighting anyway.
Hosmer has launched MoonBall Media, and its first offering is the podcast "Diggin' Deep."
Lopez-Galvan wore a Butker jersey during last week's Super Bowl parade.
Student loan forgiveness programs exist for some borrowers, but the eligibility requirements are strict.
The Chiefs reeled off six straight wins after the Raiders upset victory on Christmas Day.
In a press release written with help from ChatGPT, Match Group announced an enterprise agreement with the AI chatbot's maker, OpenAI. The new agreement includes over 1,000 enterprise licenses for the dating app giant and home to Tinder, Match, OkCupid, Hinge and others. The AI tech will be used to help Match Group employees with work-related tasks, the company says, and come as part of Match's $20 million-plus bet on AI in 2024.
Google revealed that its Duet AI for enterprises has been rebranded to Gemini.
Borrowers whose original balance was $12,000 or less and have been in repayment for 10 years get relief.
The Biden administration announced new measures that could help borrowers struggling with their payments. Taking advantage of these programs could help you reduce your payments, get your loans in good standing and avoid student loan default.
Back in 2016, Netflix open sourced Conductor, its microservices orchestration platform, but last December, it announced that it would discontinue maintaining it. Thankfully, for the many companies that rely on it, the creators of Conductor had previously left the company to launch Orkes, a startup that provides an enterprise-grade microservices platform based on the open source project. Orkes took over the maintenance of Conductor for the time being and today the company announced that it has now raised a $20 million Series A on top of its $9.3 million seed round in 2022.
In today's edition: How to fix the NBA All-Star Game, the numbers behind the Niners' OT decision, 6-on-6 lacrosse, and more.
Nintendo's about to kick off its first event of the year with the Direct Partner Showcase focused on upcoming third-party games for Switch.
With investors and bankers still confident interest rates won't be heading higher in the coming years, merger activity has accelerated to start 2024.
Should additional information come to light, the investigation could be reopened by authorities.
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser pricing starts at $57,345 including destination, a whopping price drop of nearly $30,000 when compared to the previous model.
YouTube is changing the design for creators' channels on the big screen, the company announced today. At the time, YouTube said that artist pages were part of a larger YouTube makeover that also included integrated voice search in the search bar, a menu redesign to make navigation easier, the addition of a new vertical video info menu and larger thumbnails, among other things. In a short video announcing the changes to creators' pages today, YouTube says that the update is focused on offering a more immersive layout design that "surfaces the most relevant content," and makes the Subscribe button easier to access.
Bill Belichick recently advocated for Slater's unique case to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Tinder is bringing an ID verification system to users in the US, UK, Brazil and Mexico. The enhanced verification process requires a video selfie and a valid driver’s license or passport.
OnePlus is moving back into the smartwatch space. Three years after its first wearable, the company has revealed the OnePlus Watch 2. This time around, it's promising a battery life of up to 100 hours.