How Do Pearl Global Industries Limited’s (NSE:PGIL) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Today we'll look at Pearl Global Industries Limited (NSE:PGIL) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Pearl Global Industries:

0.089 = ₹551m ÷ (₹11b - ₹4.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Pearl Global Industries has an ROCE of 8.9%.

Does Pearl Global Industries Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Pearl Global Industries's ROCE is meaningfully below the Luxury industry average of 11%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Putting aside Pearl Global Industries's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Pearl Global Industries's past growth compares to other companies.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Pearl Global Industries is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Pearl Global Industries's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Pearl Global Industries has total assets of ₹11b and current liabilities of ₹4.8b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 44% of its total assets. Pearl Global Industries has a medium level of current liabilities (boosting the ROCE somewhat), and a low ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Pearl Global Industries's ROCE

