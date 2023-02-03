Pearl Gull Iron (ASX:PLG) shareholders are up 36% this past week, but still in the red over the last year

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the Pearl Gull Iron Limited (ASX:PLG) share price is down 27% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 8.5%. Pearl Gull Iron hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time.

While the last year has been tough for Pearl Gull Iron shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Pearl Gull Iron didn't have any revenue in the last year, so it's fair to say it doesn't yet have a proven product (or at least not one people are paying for). We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. For example, investors may be hoping that Pearl Gull Iron finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt.

Our data indicates that Pearl Gull Iron had AU$6.2m more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in June 2022. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. But with the share price diving 27% in the last year , it's probably fair to say that some shareholders no longer believe the company will succeed. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Pearl Gull Iron's cash levels have changed over time.

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? It would bother me, that's for sure. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Pearl Gull Iron's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. We note that Pearl Gull Iron's TSR, at -17% is higher than its share price return of -27%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

While Pearl Gull Iron shareholders are down 17% for the year, the market itself is up 8.5%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's great to see a nice little 88% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Pearl Gull Iron has 6 warning signs (and 5 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

