Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day: DeWine orders flags to be lowered

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is issuing a statewide order in remembrance of Pearl Harbor.

Today, all United States and State of Ohio flags are ordered to be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds throughout the state.

>> Police: Fight between Lyft driver, passenger led to shooting near Meijer in Kettering

This is to honor the lives lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor on this day in 1941.

Flags are ordered to remain at half-staff until midnight.