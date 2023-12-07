Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day: Why Tennessee flags will fly at half staff in honor of Dec. 7, 1941

Many flags in the United States are at half-staff today after President Joe Biden urged federal agencies and communities across the country to lower them for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Thursday, Dec. 7 is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, marking the anniversary of the attack in Hawaii that began the U.S.'s involvement in World War II.

On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese military initiated a surprise attack on the United States Naval Base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. The attack resulted in the deaths of thousands of service members and civilians, over a thousand injuries, the sinking of American ships and destruction of aircraft.

The next day, the U.S. declared war on Japan and entered World War II.

In the last 82 years, Pearl Harbor has not been forgotten.

What happened at Pearl Harbor?

Just after 8 a.m. on Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese planes flew over Pearl Harbor in Hawaii dropping bombs on ships of the U.S. Pacific Fleet below.

During the blitz attack, thousands of people were killed as bombs rained down destroying ships and aircraft in their path. The USS Arizona was hit by a 1,800-pound bomb, which sank the exploding ship and killed over 1,000 men, according to a History Channel account of the attack. The USS Oklahoma, USS California, USS West Virginia, USS Utah, USS Maryland, USS Pennsylvania, USS Tennessee and USS Nevada were also significantly damaged in the attacks.

The goal was to destroy the U.S. Pacific Fleet so America would not be able to fight back when Japanese forces moved across the South Pacific.

The attack ushered America into World War II.

'It brought me to tears': Burial set for recently identified sailor who died at Pearl Harbor

When is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day?

It is observed on Dec. 7 every year, the anniversary of the attack by the Japanese military on the naval base. National Pearl Harbor Day didn't get established until 1994 in accordance with public law.

Hawaii and communities across the country to mark the day with commemorations, and American flags will be flown at half-staff.

'Welcome home, William': Remains of Tennessee sailor killed in Pearl Harbor identified after 77 years

How many people died during Pearl Harbor?

In 1941, 2,403 military service members and civilians were killed and another 1,178 people were injured in the attack. Two U.S. Navy battleships – the USS Arizona and the USS Utah – were also permanently sunk, and 188 aircraft were destroyed, according to the National Park Service.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee flags at half staff today for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day