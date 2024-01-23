Pearl River County Judge Richelle Lumpkin appointed 15th Circuit judge

Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday announced the appointment of Judge Richelle Lumpkin as 15th Circuit Judge for Place 3 following the death of Judge Claiborne "Buddy" McDonald IV on Jan. 1.

“I am proud to appoint Judge Lumpkin to fill this vacancy,” Reeves said. “She has big shoes to fill, but I know her experience as a county court judge makes her the right person to fill this vacancy.”

Lumpkin is believed to be the first woman to serve as a judge in the 15th District, which serves Lamar, Marion, Pearl River, Jefferson Davis and Lawrence counties.

Lumpkin served as a youth court judge for Pearl River County since 2011. During that time, she sat by designation as the trial judge over hundreds of criminal cases.

Lumpkin was the first and only person to hold the position created by the Legislature in 2010 "to relieve a crowded Circuit Court and Youth Court docket."

She also served as a youth court master and referee, municipal judge for the city of Picayune and a Pearl River County prosecuting attorney for 18 years.

Lumpkin earned a juris doctorate from the Mississippi College School of Law in 1990 and a bachelor's degree in political science in 1987 from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Her term will begin Feb 19 and will serve until a new judge is sworn in January 2025. Reeves set a special election for the position for Nov. 5. The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of McDonald's four-year term.

