Pearland business raises money for family of 10-year old-killed at Cole's Flea Market

HOUSTON - Jeremiah's Italian Ice in Pearland donated 50 percent of its proceeds on Tuesday to the Duarte family.

The family lost 10-year-old Franciso Vincente Duarte on Nov. 12 when he was caught in the crossfire during a shooting that injured four others.

"One of our core values is generosity. When we heard about the incident that happened in our backyard literally, we felt called to help," said the owner, Sam Cleavenger.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pearland crime: Suspect in custody for fatal flea market shooting

The business opened in Pearland last May and realized they had planted in a very tight-knit community.

"The Pearland community is really tight-knit, so the support system for that one family grew to be the entire community," said Bobby Wheeler, Operation Partner.

Customers showed up like normal for their sweet treats, with much more on their minds.

"It's very important what Jeremiah's ice cream is doing to help the community," said Luis Rey, who came to get ice cream with his wife Cecilia and children.

BREAKING COVERAGE: Pearland shooting at Cole's Flea Market: 1 child dead, 4 still hospitalized after shots fired

"I just can't even imagine what the family is going through," said Cecilia Rey. "We offer our condolences and prayers to the family I wish I could reach out and give them a hug."

Police arrested three people in the shooting incident, but say prosecutors have yet to press murder charges on anyone for killing Duarte.