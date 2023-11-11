Pearland shooting: 6-year-old child's death under investigation

HOUSTON - The Pearland Police Department is investigating the death of a 6-year-old child on Friday morning.

Police say they were called to a home in the 12300 block of Shadow Creek Parkway in reference to a report that someone had been shot.

They arrived to find a six-year-old child dead, police say.

Police say the child’s father, 27-year-old Da Leon Jarun Fontennet, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, but no one has been charged directly in the child’s death.

The Pearland Police Department Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate.