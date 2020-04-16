Pearson K12 Learning's myView Literacy© 2020 for Grades K-5 Receives Highest Rating from EdReports.org

Comprehensive, interactive literacy solution offers modern, manageable approach

PARAMUS, N.J., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson K12 Learning, a global learning solutions provider, announced today that its myView Literacy© 2020 curriculum for grades K-5 achieved the highest rating of "all green" from EdReports.org, the independent nonprofit organization that reviews educational programs to help identify the highest-quality instructional materials for school districts and educators.

"We share the core belief teachers have that literacy is the foundation of education, and feel their urgency to ensure their students grow into independent readers, writers, and thinkers," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Pearson K12 Learning. "This is why we provide an innovative literacy solution with research-based teaching methods focused on growth and engagement, so teachers can meet the needs of all learners. We thank EdReports for recognizing the high-quality instruction and usability myView Literacy provides educators."

Based on its evidence-based analysis, EdReports concluded that myView Literacy earned a "meets expectations," or "all green," rating in all three of its evaluation categories. "Meets expectations" is EdReports' highest tier within its ratings scale for standards alignment and usability.

myView Literacy is a blended print and digital, interactive K-5 English language arts solution that provides a balanced approach to the teaching of reading, writing, speaking, listening, and thinking.

The research-based solution offers a modern and manageable approach that gives teachers the opportunity to inspire confidence, engage all students, and create the learning environment they have always imagined through:

Integrated Social Emotional Learning Instruction that engages with activities such as goal setting, collaboration and self-reflection, ensuring students learn beyond the text.

that engages with activities such as goal setting, collaboration and self-reflection, ensuring students learn beyond the text. Reading and Writing Focus that immerses students by using authentic texts and engaging trade books, and allows them to work collaboratively in whole-group mini-lessons, small-group instruction, as well as independently.

that immerses students by using authentic texts and engaging trade books, and allows them to work collaboratively in whole-group mini-lessons, small-group instruction, as well as independently. Robust, Small-Group Instruction that provides meaningful differentiation to offer the "just-in-time" support students need.

that provides meaningful differentiation to offer the "just-in-time" support students need. Project-Based Inquiry that fosters collaborative learning and real-world problem solving through text-dependent analysis and research.

that fosters collaborative learning and real-world problem solving through text-dependent analysis and research. Cutting-Edge Digital Resources that amplify learning with digital games and launch videos; save time with Google Integration; and provide teachers customizable lesson playlists, intuitive reporting and digital note-taking through Realize and the Scout observational app.

"We are proud to offer a solution that focuses equally on developing students' reading and writing skills to prepare them for success in the other curriculum content areas," said Leigh Ann Garcia, vice president of literacy for Pearson K12 Learning. "By providing engaging, culturally-relevant content and instruction, we are meeting the needs of today's classroom and developing global citizens."

About Pearson K12 Learning

Pearson K12 Learning is a next-generation learning company that produces award-winning learning solutions that empower educators and engage students with the highest quality content. By embracing technology, personalized learning, and immersive experiences delivered online, offline, anytime, we design our learning solutions to be more accessible, flexible, and relevant so that all students have a chance to succeed. To learn more, visit www.PearsonSchool.com.

