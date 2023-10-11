Peasley named MW offensive player of the week

Oct. 10—The University of Wyoming football team earned a Mountain West weekly award for the third consecutive week, as quarterback Andrew Peasley was named the conference's offensive player of the week Monday.

Peasley helped lead the Cowboys to a 24-19 win over No. 24-ranked Fresno State on Saturday. The Utah State transfer tied a career-high with three touchdown passes in the win over the Bulldogs.

Peasley finished the night 19-of-27, and his 70% completion mark was the second highest in his UW career. In his last two games, Peasley has completed 35-of-52 passes for 67% and four touchdowns.

He helped lead the Cowboys to 24 points in the first half against the Bulldogs. The Cowboys recorded a season-high 27 first downs in the contest, with 22 coming in the first half.

This week was the third time Peasley has earned the award in his career, and the second in his time at UW. He earned the honor in last season's win over Tulsa, and also during his time at Utah State in a win over New Mexico.

"I think we came out ready to play," Peasley said after the game. "I felt like I had five seconds to throw the ball. I was seeing the field really well. We had a really good plan for Fresno and their defense.

"Coming off last year, they kind of got us on blitzes, so we had all these looks dialed up. They brought some of it, then they did a lot of bail zone, too. We had a plan for that, too. I think we executed really well."

