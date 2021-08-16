Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance Winners Announced

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It takes a lot to be crowd Best In Show at this prestigious event!

The Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance is the crown jewel of Monterey Car Week, and with this being a comeback year for car events, we made sure to be on the ground the celebrate. This year’s events were a much needed palate cleanser from being surrounded by constant bad news. As the winners are announced, it signifies the end of Monterey Car Week, and time to move on to the next show.

Congratulations to this year's winner 1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Autobahn Kurier shown by The Keller Collection at The Pyramids.

For 2021, there was a lot planned and it was carried out flawlessly. It’s also time to celebrate 70 years of the Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance. In attendance were several of the past years’ winners.

The cars and show attendees set the stage for the recipient of the golden ribbon to be announced. Winners are cars that best exude the notion of automotive excellence and elegance combined. This honor has been given out at the end of the show and conclusion of car week since 1950.

Best of Show titles at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance are basically the equivalent of the Oscars for car collectors. It also sets the tone for the future of the chosen car’s moniker’s collectiblity and value - something the judes are well aware of themselves.

