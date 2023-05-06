Pebblebrook student injured in shooting at Nickajack Park

May 5—A Pebblebrook High School student was injured in a shooting at Nickajack Park in southeast Cobb Thursday, police and Cobb school officials said.

A group of students from multiple Cobb high schools skipped school and met at the park, according to a school district spokesperson and Sgt. Wayne Delk, Cobb police spokesperson.

The student's condition was not shared by the district or Cobb police, and Delk said the department's Major Crimes Unit is still investigating the shooting.

By the time police arrived on the scene around 3 p.m., the injured student had already been transported to Grady Hospital in Atlanta, Delk said.

He added no arrests have been made in the case, nor did he share any details about the student or suspected shooter.

This was not a random shooting, though it was an isolated incident, Delk said.

Cobb school board member Leroy Tre' Hutchins, an alumnus of Pebblebrook who also represents the area, said he and the district are praying for the student and the student's family.

"We are also doing all we can to ensure that all students are safe," Hutchins said.