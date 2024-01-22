Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv detains son of businessman involved in MoD procurement case

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has chosen the restriction measure for Roman Hrynkevych, the son of businessman IhorHrynkevych involved in the case on procurement of low-quality clothes for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He is to remain in custody until 17 March 2024 with the possibility of bail of over UAH 500 million (about $13,4 million).

Source: broadcast of the court proceeding on the Youtube channel of the Suspilne media outlet

Details: The prosecutors requested to keep Hrynkevych in custody due to the risk of him influencing the witnesses, fleeing abroad using false documents or committing further offences. The requested bail was UAH 500,001,528.

The defence did not agree with the prosecutor’s request, calling the accusations groundless, and asked to change the restraining measure to a 24/7 house arrest.

Hrynkevych’s lawyer stated that the suspect has no way to bail himself out since all his accounts are frozen.

Hrynkevych himself claimed that he would not pay bail in the amount determined by the lawyers. He claimed that this case was falsified and that he was in the city of Odesa on a work trip, and was going to come back to Kyiv. He allegedly found out he was wanted a few days ago.

Background: On 22 January, Roman Hrynkevych, the son of a scandalous Lviv businessman involved in a case of low-quality clothing being supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was detained in Odesa. He had been put on the wanted list. Prosecutors obtained a court order to detain him.

