Peck man arrested in connection to alleged homicide

Sep. 30—A 24-year-old Peck man is being held in the Idaho County Jail in connection to an alleged homicide at an undeveloped campground on Forest Service Road 103 in Kamiah.

Chase William Chandler was arrested Tuesday and transferred to the Idaho County Jail from Nez Perce County on Wednesday afternoon. He is expected to make an initial appearance in magistrate court in Grangeville today, a district court spokeswoman said.

According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office received a call Sunday about a camper on fire at the undeveloped campground. The person who reported the incident said there was a deceased person at the camper. Since the location was in Idaho County, deputies from both counties responded.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Wayne Michael Hodges, of Orofino. An autopsy conducted Monday determined Hodges' injuries were consistent with homicidal violence, the news release said.

Following an investigation, detectives applied for an arrest warrant for Chandler, who was arrested Tuesday in Peck and charged with second-degree murder. Bond has been set at $500,000.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Idaho County Sheriff's Office at (208) 983-1100 ext. 0.

The sheriff's office thanked the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office for assistance, along with the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office, the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke, the Ada County Coroner's Office, Idaho State Police and the Lewiston Police Department.

