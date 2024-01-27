Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD Board of Trustees selected for Raise Your Hand Texas Trustee Advocacy Program

Jan. 26—Pecos-Barstow-Toyah Independent School District (PBTISD) announced on Friday its selection of its Board of Trustees for the Raise Your Hand Texas Trustee Advocacy Program. This recognition demonstrates the Board's commitment to proactive advocacy, ensuring that the voices of our community are heard in shaping state education policy, a news release said.

The Trustee Advocacy Program, initiated by Raise Your Hand Texas, empowers school boards and superintendents across the state with the necessary tools to engage and influence state policymakers effectively. This 18-month fellowship equips participants with the skills to build local public education advocacy networks, foster community connectedness, and play a pivotal role in influencing legislative outcomes at the state level.

"Being selected for the Trustee Advocacy Program is a tremendous honor for PBTISD," Superintendent Brent Jaco said in the release. "This initiative aligns seamlessly with our commitment to advocating for the best interests of our students and community. We look forward to utilizing this opportunity to amplify our collective voice and contribute meaningfully to the dialogue surrounding state education policy."

"As representatives of our community, it is our duty to actively engage in shaping the future of public education," said Board President AlexAndrea Zamarripa in the release. "The Trustee Advocacy Program provides a structured platform for us to enhance our advocacy skills and collaborate with like-minded leaders from across the state. We are eager to contribute to the broader conversation and advocate for policies that positively impact our students and community."

Raise Your Hand Texas launched the Trustee Advocacy Program in January 2022, with the inaugural cohort comprising eight school districts. In January 2024, eight new school districts, including Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD, were announced as the latest cohort of participants. Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD is honored to be a part of this esteemed program and looks forward to the opportunities it presents for advancing public education and advocating for the needs of our students and community, the release said.