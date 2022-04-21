Pecos man accused of getting arrested to smuggle drugs into jail for friend

Apr. 21—A Pecos man arrested last week on a shoplifting charge is now accused of bringing Suboxone into the Santa Fe County jail and telling staff at the facility he got arrested on purpose so he could smuggle the drugs to an incarcerated friend.

Jail records show Dennis Carrillo, 21, was arrested Friday. A statement of probable cause filed Tuesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court says jail staff found 35 "orange film-like strips" in Carrillo's jail mattress, which he admitted was Suboxone.

He later told jail staff he got arrested so he could bring the drugs to an inmate only identified as "Elmer," according to the statement, filed by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office. Carrillo said he smuggled the drugs in by swallowing them.

In addition to the shoplifting charge, Carrillo now faces charges of bringing contraband into jail and distribution of a controlled substance.