Pecos man charged with shooting at another in parking lot

Jan. 12—A Pecos man was arrested Monday after being accused of shooting into a vehicle in the village's Dollar General store parking lot after recognizing a passenger in the car.

Christopher Roybal, 40, is charged with assault with intent to commit a violent felony, aggravated assault and shooting at or from a motor vehicle, according to an affidavit for his arrest warrant filed Tuesday in San Miguel County Magistrate Court.

New Mexico State Police officers were dispatched at 6:54 p.m. Sunday to the Dollar General after reports of a man, identified as Chris Roybal, shooting into a vehicle. According to the affidavit, Roybal called state police dispatch while officers were en route to tell them he had been shot at twice by two men, causing him to shoot back. Roybal added he left the area with his son.

A man approached police when they arrived on scene and said he was in the driver's seat of his mother's four-door gray Chevrolet when Roybal came up to talk with him.

The conversation was going fine until Roybal saw the man in the passenger seat, according to the affidavit.

"Chris stated 'That [expletive] in the passenger seat I'm gonna shoot that [expletive],' " the affidavit states.

The man in the driver's seat tried to de-escalate the situation. According to the affidavit and a state police news release, Roybal and the passenger got into a heated argument before Roybal went back to his car, got a handgun, walked back to the vehicle the victim was sitting in and fired one round toward the victim. The bullet hit a head rest where the passenger was sitting but did not injure the man.

The victim told officers he and Roybal had a feud going back seven or eight months. The man said Roybal accused him of breaking into his house, but said he had an alibi. Regardless, the man told police Roybal had called his mother and threatened to kill him.

Police made numerous attempts to find Roybal on Sunday but were unsuccessful, according to the news release. He was apprehended Monday afternoon and booked into the San Miguel County jail, according to the facility's online records.