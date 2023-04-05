Pecos man sentenced in shooting

Apr. 4—A Pecos man who opened fire on a vehicle carrying his children and their mother last September was sentenced to 15 years in prison last week.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Alberto Jimenez Pastrana, 35, shot at the vehicle carrying his family before crashing into it and driving away. During the ensuing high-speed pursuit by Pecos Police Department officers and Reeves County Sheriff's deputies, Pastrana opened fire with an assault rifle.

Pastrana was eventually arrested with the help of Texas state troopers after crashing and fleeing on foot into an area containing empty oilfield chemical containers and abandoned vehicles, the news release stated.

Pastrana, who had four prior felony convictions, was charged in U.S. District Court with one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced by Judge David Counts to the statutory maximum sentence.