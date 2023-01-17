PEC's (SGX:IX2) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in PEC's (SGX:IX2) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for PEC:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.086 = S$24m ÷ (S$400m - S$126m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, PEC has an ROCE of 8.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Construction industry average of 3.6%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating PEC's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From PEC's ROCE Trend?

PEC is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 106% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that PEC has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has only returned 7.6% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

PEC does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for PEC that you might be interested in.

