Peculiar, Missouri, man charged in early Sunday fatal shooting of 50-year-old woman

Prosecutors have charged a Peculiar, Missouri, man with murder in the fatal shooting of 50-year-old Alyssa Jordan Sunday in rural Cass County, a spokesman for the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Cass County prosecutor charged 49-year-old Christopher M. Marshall with one count of second-degree murder, one count of armed criminal action and four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, said Lt. Jess Claibourn, a spokesman for the Cass County sheriff.

Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting about 1:10 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 23700 block of Missouri Route C near Peculiar. Arriving deputies discovered Jordan deceased inside the home, Claibourn said.

Deputies arrested Marshall and took him to the sheriff’s office for further questioning.

Marshall was being held in the Cass County jail Monday on 500,000 cash only bond, according to jail records.