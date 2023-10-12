Peculiar 'pet' spotting in Jefferson County raises concern

TechCrunch

After a nasty battle between the developers of third-party apps and Reddit management, ultimately resulting in a site-wide protest, many app makers were put out of business due to Reddit's price increases related to the usage of its API. Though the changes meant the loss of popular apps like Apollo, RIF (Reddit is Fun), ReddPlanent, Sync and BaconReader, one app, Narwhal, is attempting to make a comeback. The new app will also include a Tip Jar to solicit donations to help keep the app afloat beyond the subscription fees and fund additional development work. The relatively conservative subscription pricing is deemed an experiment for the time being, as it may end up costing more to cover the API fees as Narwhal's adoption and usage grows.