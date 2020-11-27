Pedelec Market Size USD 33380 Million by 2026 at CAGR 16.1% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pedelec Market is Segmented by product (Urban Pedelec, Touring Pedelec, Mountain Pedelec, Others), by End users (Leisure, Commuting). This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Electric Bicycle Category. It also covers Global & Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2026.

Valuates Reports Logo

In 2019, the global Pedelec market size was USD 11610 Million and it is expected to reach USD 33380 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 16.1% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of pedelec market size are, increasing concerns about traffic congestion, increasing health concerns among the consumers and growing environmental awareness.

Pedelecs include an electronic controller which cuts power to the motor when the rider is not pedaling or when a certain speed – usually 25 km/h (16 mph) – is reached.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Pedelec Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-771/Global_Pedelec

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE PEDELEC MARKET SIZE

The key factor in the growth of the Pedelec market size is the increase in awareness among young generations about fitness and health. Many individuals, especially among the younger age group, are becoming more health-conscious and shifting to a healthy lifestyle. Pedelec allows the rider to both pedal and ride using an electric motor. Pedelecs include an electronic controller which cuts power to the motor when the rider is pedaling or when a certain speed – usually 25 km/h (16 mph) is reached.

Increasing concerns about traffic congestion are expected to fuel the growth of the pedelec market size. Several nations, especially in crowded cities, are facing the issue of traffic congestion. Day by day, the number of vehicles is growing, making the current road infrastructure inadequate. As a result, to reduce traffic congestion, governments and local bodies encourage the use of electric bicycles for transport in cities. The use of e-bikes will minimize the number of cars on the road and result in fewer traffic jams as they occupy the minimum space on the road.

Story continues

The Pedelec market players' goal is to introduce advanced technological solutions, such as intelligent control systems, which can allow the automatic or semi-automatic transmission to be implemented to maximize the use of pedelec energy. In the coming years, technological advances such as these will become prevailing trends in the pedelec industry.

Electric bicycles reduce the rider's effort, which promotes greater travel distances and encourages use over hilly terrain. Although a rider's main concern is the high price of e-bikes, sharing electric bicycles can solve price barriers by spreading the cost between multiple users. Pedelec companies have adopted dockless e-bike sharing, which benefits both the commuter and the service provider. In public bike-sharing systems, several countries such as the US, China, and Germany are implementing electric bicycles. The bike sharing model's introduction is expected further to propel the growth of electric bicycle market size.

View Report Details Before Purchasing : https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-771/global-pedelec

PEDELEC MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, Europe held the largest pedelec market share of 84.15% in 2018. Europe's dominance is attributed to increased urbanization and consumer desire to move away from cars to alternative mobility such as e-bikes.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a high growth rate due to a large manufacturer and exporter in the region. Furthermore, raising awareness among consumers about cost-effective and eco-friendly commuting drives the adoption of the electric bike in the Asia Pacific region.

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-771/Global_Pedelec

PEDELEC MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market size by Product

Urban Pedelec

Touring Pedelec

Mountain Pedelec

Others.

Market size by End User

Leisure

Commuting .

Inquire for Customized Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-771/Global_Pedelec

Who are the Major Companies in the Global Pedelec Market?

BBF Bike

Accell

Derby Cycle

Giant Bicycle

Merida

Trek Bicycle

BMC Group

Specialized

Riese & Müller

Stevens.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-771&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-771&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market size are projected to reach USD 11320 Million by 2026, from USD 7354.2 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on Electric Scooter and Motorcycle volume and value at the global, regional, and company levels. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Electric Scooter and Motorcycle market size by analyzing historical data and prospects.

Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market size is expected to grow from USD 19,719.54 Million in 2019 to USD 36,466.04 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.78%. The Report contains segmentation by Motor type Hub motor, Mid motor, by Mode Pedal assist mode, Throttle mode, by Battery type Lead acid, Lithium-ion, Lithium-ion-polymer, by Product Pedelecs, Scooter or Motorcycle, Speed pedelecs, Throttle on demand and by various regions.

Electric Bicycles Market size was USD 8851 Million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 11370 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026. This report contains segmentation by Product Brush Electric Bicycle, Brushless Electric Bicycle, by End User Age <20, Age 20-40, Age >40 and by various regions.

E-Bike Lithium Battery Market Report contains segmentation by 36V, 38V, Other, by Application Sport E-Bike, Lifestyle E-Bike, Others and by various regions.

United States Electric Bike Market Report contains segmentation by Product type Lead-acid battery, Lithium-ion battery, Others, by End users Distribution, Direct-sale and by various regions.

Luxury Electric Bike Market Report

E-Mountain Bike Market Report contains segmentation by Type Front Hub Motor, RearHub Motor, Mid-Drive Motor, by Application Residential, Commercial, Others and by various regions.

Click Here To See More Related Reports On E-Bike Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pedelec-market-size-usd-33380-million-by-2026-at-cagr-16-1--valuates-reports-301181167.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports