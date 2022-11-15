Peden indicted in pursuit, shooting by trooper

Nov. 14—Jerimie Scott Peden, 47, of E. First St., was bent on "suicide by cop" when he fled from law enforcement officers on Sept. 4, 2021, court documents reveal.

Peden is accused of crashing into a Cumberland County Sheriff's Office vehicle and then pointing a hand-grip flashlight at police, leading them to believe he was armed.

It is the first time Peden has been identified publicly. A year-old grand jury indictment, served Oct. 27, and court documents reveal events of that nearly fatal incident.

One of the officers on the scene, Deputy Kobe Cox, rushed to Peden's car after Peden was shot by Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Bobby Barker when he refused to drop what was believed to be a handgun.

It was a handle-grip flashlight Peden is alleged to have held.

In a search warrant affidavit, Cox is quoted as asking Peden, "Did you do that on purpose so he would shoot you?"

The affidavit quotes Peden as responding, "Yeah."

The indictment shows at least 33 witnesses, including five THP troopers and Critical Incident Response Team members; six emergency medical service responders; 11 Cumberland County sheriff's deputies or investigators; three Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents; and three Roane County Sheriff's Office deputies.

TBI agents were called to investigate the shooting phase of the incident, while THP and THP's CIRT team investigated the crash.

Peden appeared in Cumberland County Criminal Court for the first time Wednesday, Nov. 9. He was indicted by the grand jury on Oct. 13, 2021, on charges of attempted first-degree murder of former Sheriff's Deputy Sgt. Kevin Davis and for evading arrest of troopers and other law enforcement.

Peden is being held in lieu of $1 million bond.

Arraigned in front of Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie, Peden was asked if he could afford an attorney. When Peden replied he could not, the Public Defender's Office was appointed to represent him.

Assistant Public Defender Janis Mize then asked for the next appearance be set for Dec. 2 at which time the issue of bond is expected to be addressed.

The court file includes two search warrant affidavits and return documents that shed light on the previously tight-lipped investigation.

The first search warrant affidavit was sought by TBI Special Agent Shawn Scott seeking firearms, ammunition, shell casings, ammunition magazines, projectiles and a cellphone. It was signed by Judicial Commissioner Lacy Givens.

The return shows the only item recovered from the 2017 Nissan Maxima driven by Peden that day was a cellphone.

The second search affidavit was for an airbag control module containing data and records of vehicle speed, engine speed, braking, amount of throttle and seat belt use preceding and during impact.

That search warrant was granted by the late General Sessions Court Judge Larry Warner on Sept. 13, 2021. It was sought by THP Sgt. John McFarland, a CIRT member who is not listed as a witness on the indictment.

A statement of facts attached to the search warrant indicates THP Trooper Haley Uzelac received information from the THP dispatcher that a 2017 Nissan Maxima that might be traveling through Cumberland County on I-40 was being driven by a man whose mother had warned Kentucky State Police that he was suicidal and wanted to kill himself by "suicide by cop."

A short time later, Uzelac made contact with the Nissan traveling east on I-40 in the area of the Hwy. 127 N. exit at mile marker 317.

Uzelac tried to stop the driver, but he exited the interstate, traveled south to the N. Main St. and Interstate Dr. intersection, turned around and got back onto the east lane of I-40.

The affidavit quotes Uzelac as stating the Maxima "was weaving in and out of traffic, almost causing a crash, and reached speeds in excess of 125 mph." The affidavit continues that THP discontinued the pursuit when the Maxima exited I-40 at the Crab Orchard exit.

Uzelac told investigators she and Trooper Barker continued to follow the vehicle after terminating the chase and observed the Maxima enter a field, return to the ramp and travel at high speed into CCSO Sgt. Kevin Davis' patrol car in a "T-bone" crash. The deputy was trying to block the Maxima's attempt to re-enter the interstate.

Among a host of deputies who responded to the pursuit was Deputy Cox, who rushed to the crashed patrol car. Cox then joined other deputies and Barker in approaching the Maxima to take the driver into custody.

A cellphone video recorded by a citizen from across the roadway shows officers converging on the Maxima and then suddenly retreating while shouting at the driver to show his hands and drop what he was holding.

Barker, Cox and Uzelac all told investigators they saw something black in the driver's hands. Despite orders to show his hands and drop the item, the driver did not obey. When the black item was pointed out the window, Barker reportedly fired his service revolver, striking the driver.

Deputy Sam Reed said he was approaching the vehicle from the rear when he heard other officers order the driver to drop what he was holding.

He said he also witnessed Cox asking the driver, identified as Peden, about the suicide-by-cop reference and heard Peden respond, "Yeah."

Investigators reviewed the dash cam videos from officers' patrol cars, including the video from Sgt. Davis' car, as part of the investigation.

It was noted that Davis' patrol car did not completely block the entrance ramp and that there was room for Nissan to travel around the stationary patrol unit.

In one statement, it was reported Davis' car was T-boned. Another statement says Davis' patrol car was struck "in a near head-on collision."

No brake lights were seen nor skid marks found from the Nissan, the affidavit states.

Ambulance helicopters called to the scene landed on I-40 while the eastbound lane was closed for the investigation. Davis was flown to The University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was treated for serious leg and internal injuries. He was able to return to duty after months of treatment and rehab and has since left the department.

Peden was flown to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, where he was treated for injuries suffered in the crash and shooting. He was considered to be in very critical condition.

After weeks of treatment, Peden was released from Erlanger and was indicted just over a year ago.

Records show THP/CIRT Trooper Williams Collins delivered Peden to the Justice Center around 4:25 p.m. Oct. 27. He was taken to intake for booking and processing by CCSO Sheriff's Investigator Jon Wirey, according to records.

The booking sheet shows Peden to be unemployed and with a Crossville address, but he was living in Kentucky at the time of the incident.

The booking sheet shows the person listed as next of kin to be Shelly Newton, whom he called once processed into the jail.

Newton, of Park City, KY, is the owner of the 2017 Nissan Maxima that Peden allegedly drove during the pursuit and crash.

Michael Moser