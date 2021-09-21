Pedestrian, 13, struck by driver

Sep. 21—WATSONTOWN — A 13-year-old student boarding a school bus was struck last week by a driver believed to have been intoxicated, according to Watsontown Police Department.

The teen had some abrasions on the left side of his body. He was treated at the emergency room of Evangelical Community Hospital on the morning of the incident and was released the same morning, police said.

The 28-year-old driver from Watsontown has not yet been identified pending toxicology results and potential criminal charges.

The incident occurred at 7:39 a.m. Sept. 16 in the 400 block of Liberty Street. Police arrived on scene and spoke to the 13-year-old boy from Watsontown who was struck while preparing to board the school bus, police said.

The juvenile sustained an injury and was transported via ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg where he underwent emergency room treatment for his injuries, police said.

The driver was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence. Additional information will be released at a later date, police said.

Watsontown Police were assisted on scene by Warrior Run Ambulance.