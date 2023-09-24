Pedestrian, 2 dogs killed in West Price Hill hit-and-run

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that killed a 33-year-old woman and two dogs in West Price Hill Saturday night, according to District Three.

At approximately 9:40 p.m., police say they responded to a report that someone was struck at Glenway Avenue and Ferguson Road.

The pedestrian attempted to cross Glenway Avenue in a marked crosswalk against the light when she was hit by an unknown car traveling north through a green light.

Police say that the vehicle fled the scene of the crash.

When police arrived at the scene, the woman was suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said she was walking with two dogs when she was hit.

The woman was transported to University Hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to police.

The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit is handling this ongoing investigation.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 contributed this report.

