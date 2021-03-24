Pedestrian, 52, named in deadly St. Petersburg DUI crash

Jamal Thalji, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

ST. PETERSBURG — Police have released the name of the pedestrian they say was killed Monday by a speeding, impaired, out-of-control driver.

David Ivan Johnson, 52, had to be extricated from underneath the vehicle by firefighters and was pronounced dead at the crash scene, according to St. Petersburg police.

The incident took place about 1:30 p.m. on Fourth Street N, near 90th Avenue N. Olga Yuryevna Davis, 43, was driving a Subaru Impreza south on Fourth Street N, police said, speeding and weaving across all three lanes.

Johnson was walking south on the west side sidewalk of Fourth Street N. Then she lost control of the car near 90th Avenue N. It slid and spun clockwise, police said, and the out-of-control car struck Johnson as it crashed into a dentist’s office at 8349 Fourth St. N. He was identified as a transient by police.

Davis was treated at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, released and then arrested on charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and DUI resulting in property damage. She had a blood-alcohol content level of 0.213 at the time of the crash, police said. Florida law presumes a driver is impaired at 0.08 or greater. She remains in the Pinellas County jail, held in lieu of $41,000 bail.

