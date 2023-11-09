Pedestrian, 61, killed in south Sacramento crash, CHP says. Driver fled the scene

The California Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who’s accused of fatally striking a 61-year-old pedestrian Wednesday in south Sacramento, then fleeing the scene.

The victim was possibly crossing from the center median to a sidewalk on eastbound Florin Road when he was struck and killed, a news release from the CHP’s South Sacramento office said. The news release said he died at the scene, between Franklin Boulevard and Bowling Drive.

Officers, who went to the area at about 7:15 p.m., are investigating the car’s make and model and have not identified the suspect, the news release said.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CHP’s South Sacramento office at 916-897-5600.