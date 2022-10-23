Pedestrian, 66, fatally struck by driver after tripping and falling on Brooklyn street

A 66-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a driver after tripping and falling on a Brooklyn street, police said Sunday.

Jose Hernandez was crossing busy Fourth Ave. mid-block near 59th St. — just down the block from his Sunset Park home — when he tripped about 6:45 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

A Nissan Altima driver heading south on Fourth Ave. ran the victim over without stopping, cops said.

Medics rushed Hernandez to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn but he couldn’t be saved, police said.

Police located the 54-year-old driver some time later but he has not yet been charged with a crime. Investigators were still looking into whether he knew he had struck, an NYPD spokesman said.