Pedestrian, 70, in critical condition after drunken driving crash in Scituate

SCITUATE – A 70-year-old man broke several bones, had his teeth knocked out and has possible internal injuries following a single-car crash at the at the intersection of Hatherly and Irving roads earlier this month.

Scituate first responders were called to the intersection just after 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 after receiving reports of a serious accident. The driver, a 60-year-old man from Scituate, reportedly hit a pedestrian at the intersection and then left the scene of the crash, Scituate police Lt. Paul Norton said. While police and fire officials tended to the victim and interviewed witnesses, the driver returned to the scene and cooperated with authorities.

The victim was taken to South Shore Hospital by ambulance, then moved to Brigham and Women’s in Boston. He remains in “critical but stable condition,” according to court documents.

The driver was charged with drunken driving resulting in serious bodily injury.

Scituate police officer Brad Stenbeck wrote in a report filed in court that the driver was returning home from Humarock when the pedestrian “came out of nowhere," and that the rain made it hard to see. The officer reported “a slight to moderate smell” of alcohol, and the driver acknowledged having two to three drinks. Stenbeck led him through field sobriety tests, which he did not complete to the officer’s satisfaction. The driver declined to take a portable breath test and was later taken to South Shore Hospital.

The driver was arraigned in Hingham District Court Friday, Oct. 28. Bail was set at $2,500. He is due back in Hingham District Court in early December.

Norton said the case remains under investigation and further charges could be filed.

